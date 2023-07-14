The quota for August’s Macomb Caribou hunt has been cut from 60 to 30 due to declining population, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The Macomb herd’s population is on the lower end of the Intensive Management Objective which is 600 to 800 caribou, according to an ADF&G press release.
The lower population may be a result of the severe 2021-2022 winter, ADF&G Wildlife Biologist Bob Schmidt said. When an icing event occurs, it makes it difficult for the caribou to dig through the snow to eat plants.
Another possibility is that some of the caribou broke off and joined another herd, Schmidt said.
The Macomb hunt is scheduled to open August 10 and will be closed once the quota is met, according to the release. Biologists predict the quota will be met before August 26.
