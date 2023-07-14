Antlers aweigh

Caribou at a common sight in Alaska’s Interior.

The quota for August’s Macomb Caribou hunt has been cut from 60 to 30 due to declining population, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The Macomb herd’s population is on the lower end of the Intensive Management Objective which is 600 to 800 caribou, according to an ADF&G press release.

