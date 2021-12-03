People interested in owning and operating a tour business in remote Interior Alaska are in luck: Wilderness guiding service Alaska Fish and Trails Unlimited is for sale.
Owner Jerry Stansel, who has operated the concessions and tour business in the Brooks Range for about 50 years, decided it was time to sell.
Alaska Fish and Trails Unlimited provides guided and unguided backpacking trips, rafting, photography, gold panning tours, wildlife and northern lights viewing, and fishing tours. Advertised as a “turnkey operation,” the package includes an office in Bettles, guiding equipment, brochures and the website, and established licenses to operate in the Gates of the Arctic National Park. The business is for sale for $750,000 or best offer.
Stansel explained he decided to sell the operation because, at 75, he wants to spend more time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I don’t want to do it anymore,” Stansel said. Stansel also wants to spend more time in Hawaii, where he plays guitar in art galleries, and less time in Bettles. “I just gotta get this sold,” he added.
Stansel started the tour business in 1971 after returning from Vietnam. Stansel served as an Army ranger in Vietnam, where he spent a lot of time “backpacking through the jungle,” and later was an Arctic paratrooper at Fort Wainwright.
His experience in Vietnam provided him with a depth of outdoor knowledge and experience, which he put to use as a guide. Stansel began operating before the Gates of the Arctic was designated as a national park, he said.
He was also inspired to start the business because, as a single father, “You have the incentive to really do something neat.”
His children were raised in remote Alaska as he ran the business. Now, however, his children are all grown with families of their own, which is not conducive to taking over the tour operation.
During his five decades, Stansel provided a variety of different wilderness experiences. “You name it, I’ve done it,” Stansel said.
He started out doing a lot of hunting guiding, but the interest has now shifted to ecotourism, such as rafting and backpacking.
“Ecotourism is where the money is,” Stansel said.
Part of this is because hunting is no longer allowed in the Gates of the Arctic National Park and also due to the hassle and expenses of complying with hunting requirements.
Stansel said he has had several people interested in the business but hasn’t found the right fit yet. As to who an ideal buyer would be, Stansel said the person needs to be someone who likes the outdoors, specifically backpacking and rafting in the Alaskan wilderness.
Stansel explained that, once you acclimate to the remote area, “you don’t want to leave.” In addition to providing a true wilderness experience and lifestyle, the business is also lucrative; Stansel said it is possible to make millions of dollars by providing year-round tours.
Alaska Fish and Trails is being advertised on Alaska List.