The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has released thousands of fish into Interior Lakes over the past three weeks.
The fish — from the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery — were freed into more than 30 bodies of water in the Interior, including Fairbanks and Delta Junction.
ADF&G has been stocking local lakes for sport anglers since 1939 and releases approximately seven million fish across the state each year. April Behr, a fishery biologist in Fairbanks, said that the bodies of water that receive the most fish in the Interior are Quartz, Chena, Birch and Cushman lakes.
ADF&G stocks local lakes with rainbow trout, Arctic char, chinook salmon and lake trout.
“All species are native to Alaska; however, rainbow trout do not occur naturally north of the Alaska Range,” Behr said. “These species were stocked because they are well suited to our environment, have been requested by anglers, and are readily grown in the hatchery.”
Behr said the purpose of the program is to provide reliable and diverse sport fishing opportunities in areas where opportunity is limited or does not exist.
The Alaska Sport Fish Harvest Survey shows that anglers caught approximately 5.4 million fish and harvested just over 2.6 million fish in 2021.
“Stocked lakes need to have legal public access, provide increased opportunity or diversity for anglers, have adequate water quality to support fish during the open water season, and be a relatively closed system,” Behr said.
ADF&G avoids stocking lakes with wild sport fish populations, but exceptions are occasionally made when wild fish are at levels too low to attract anglers or where stocked fish can divert harvest pressure from wild populations.
A permit is necessary to fish in Alaska. Permits can be purchased through the ADF&G store, adfg.alaska.gov.
