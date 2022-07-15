There is new leadership in the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Region III office, which is headquartered in Fairbanks.
Lincoln Parrett, who began as a caribou biologist with the department, took on the role of regional supervisor in late June. Parrett, who started as management coordinator for Region III in October 2021, is in the process of transitioning into his new role. Parrett is replacing Darren Bruning.
The regional supervisor is in charge of allocating funds, hiring and generally controlling the direction of one of the largest regions in the state. “It’s an incredibly vast job,” Parrett explained.
Parrett most recently served as a research coordinator for ADF&G Region V. In this position, he organized and oversaw all of ADF&G’s wildlife research activities in Northwest Alaska. Parrett began his career as a caribou biologist; he helped to monitor and survey the Western Arctic caribou herd.
Parrett explained that his interests have evolved over the years. When he started out as a biologist, he was inspired by “drinking from the fire hose of scientific knowledge” while learning from more experienced researchers. He also enjoyed being able to see wildlife and travel to “incredible” and remote areas of the state.
Later, when he took on more of a supervisor role, Parrett was inspired by helping young researchers get on their feet. “I found that really gratifying,” said Parrett. In working with the next generation of biologists, Parrett was helping to “shape and guide the vision of the department.”
He sees his position as a regional supervisor to be an extension of that mentoring work on a much larger level.
Parrett is originally from the North Slope; he lived in Kaktovik and graduated from high school in Utqiagvik. Outside of work, Parrett enjoys flying (he also serves as a pilot for ADF&G), fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.