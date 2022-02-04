Fairbanksans interested in learning little known facts about snowshoe hares and lynx have the opportunity to do so this week. University of Alaska Fairbanks Professor Knut Kielland will give a presentation about hares and lynx at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Specifically, Kielland will “review novel aspects of the hidden lives of snowshoe hares and lynx,” according to the event description. While much is known about both snowshoe hares and lynx — such as their population cycles — recent breakthroughs in wildlife biology have made it possible to learn even more about the animals.
Kielland is a professor of ecology at UAF in the Department of Biology and Wildlife and is the chair of the Wildlife Biology and Conservation program.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is at the TVSA Clubhouse, which is located across Airport Way from Fred Meyer West.