With spring on the horizon, it is time to start planning summer excursions. Fairbanksans can learn more about opportunities within Interior Alaska state parks on Tuesday at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Clubhouse on Tuesday. Alaska Division of Parks Northern Region Chief Ranger Sam Braband will give a presentation about Park offerings in Interior Alaska on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.
Braband will discuss “accomplishments, plans, and challenges for Parks programs,” as well as how to utilize Park facilities and services in the Interior.
The meeting will also be an opportunity to learn about TVSA’s upcoming gun show, which will be held on Friday, April 23 through Saturday, April 24 at the Clubhouse.
The TVSA Clubhouse is located on Airport Way across from Fred Meyer West.