Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Travis Booms will give a presentation about golden eagles at Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association next week. Booms will talk about his recent research, including the negative impacts of lead on the birds. Specifically, he will discuss how lead bullets play a role in the issue and how hunters can help to protect birds as well as his own experiences as a hunter.
Booms recently co-authored a paper that was published in Science Magazine. The article examines lead exposure in over 1,000 golden and bald eagles across the United States. Lead poisoning occurs in predatory birds. Researchers “detected unexpectedly high frequencies of lead poisoning of eagles,” according to the article. Specifically, they found that lead poisoning at these levels negatively impacts population growth.
Learn more about this “underappreciated but important constraint on … these iconic protected species,” as well as about what steps hunters take to minimize the impacts on these birds.
The talk will take place at the TVSA Clubhouse at 7 p.m. March 8.