The winners are in for this year’s Valdez Fish Derbies.

The first place prize and $10,000 in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby went to LaVonne Baysinger of Fairbanks with a 14.54-pound silver she caught Aug. 4. The second place prize and $3,000 went to Cord Basnaw of Ione, Washington, with a 12.54-pound silver salmon he caught Aug. 20. Third place went to Craig Hennager of Delta Junction with a 12.44-pound silver he caught Aug. 21. In the Valdez Halibut Derby, Paul Casey of Shelbyville, Tennessee, took home $10,000 and first place with a 316.8-pound halibut he caught Aug. 20. Second place and $3,000 went to Jim Jack of Lacey, Washington, who reeled in a 252-pound catch, and third place and $1,500 cash went to Troy Dolge of Copper Center with a 203-pound halibut he caught June 4.

