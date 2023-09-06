The winners are in for this year’s Valdez Fish Derbies.
The first place prize and $10,000 in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby went to LaVonne Baysinger of Fairbanks with a 14.54-pound silver she caught Aug. 4. The second place prize and $3,000 went to Cord Basnaw of Ione, Washington, with a 12.54-pound silver salmon he caught Aug. 20. Third place went to Craig Hennager of Delta Junction with a 12.44-pound silver he caught Aug. 21. In the Valdez Halibut Derby, Paul Casey of Shelbyville, Tennessee, took home $10,000 and first place with a 316.8-pound halibut he caught Aug. 20. Second place and $3,000 went to Jim Jack of Lacey, Washington, who reeled in a 252-pound catch, and third place and $1,500 cash went to Troy Dolge of Copper Center with a 203-pound halibut he caught June 4.
The largest fish in this year’s Silver Salmon Derby won a $10,000 cash prize, but it was a relatively small fish overall for the derby. In 2022, Marco Harvan of Tok won the first place prize with a 14.80-pound silver. In 2021 Penny Skuza of Riverdale, North Dakota, caught a 14.50-pound silver, and in 2019 Tom Karlsten won $10,000 with a 15.32-pound fish. All nice fish, but when you consider that the smallest fish caught in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby between 1972 and 2016 was 16.03-pounds, derby winners have been small in recent years. Back in 2008 and 2009, the derby winners weighed in at 22.14 pounds, and there have been four other derby winners that weighed more than 20-pounds.
The Valdez Halibut Derby records go back to 1991 and, prior to this year, there have been eight winning halibut that weighing in at more than 300-pounds. Seven of those three hundred plus fish were caught between 2004 and 2022.
The grand prize winner in both the halibut and silver salmon derbies wins $10,000 cash, and it only matters that the angler had a derby ticket and caught the largest fish for that season. The second place cash prize in both the halibut and silver salmon derbies is $3,000 cash, and the third-place prize is $1,500 cash. Over the course of the summer, close to 30 weekly winners took home prizes in the Valdez Halibut Derby and more than 40 anglers took home daily Silver Salmon Derby prizes. Valdez Fish Derbies also awarded two anglers $500 for “Big Prize Friday”; awarded Halibut Hullabaloo tournament winner Troy Dolge $1,000; gave away cash and prizes to 12 winners in the Valdez Kids Pink Salmon Derby; and crowned Natalie Chamberlain the Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood during the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby. A list of all the 2023 winners the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby, Halibut Derby, Women’s Derby, Big Prize Friday, and Tagged Fish Contest can be found at www.valdezfishderbies.com.
The Valdez Fish Derbies are run by a nonprofit committee of seven people who live and work in Valdez. This year’s derby coordinator, Dana Morales, was instrumental in soliciting sponsors, managing weigh-in, handling office derbies and putting on events. Ricky Colapietro was MVP of website updates, and the weigh-in staff and volunteers were amazing. Sponsors came through with support and tremendous prizes for 2023. Valdez Fish Derbies generates funds through ticket sales, sponsorships and event and merchandise sales. Revenues go toward cash prizes, operations and marketing Valdez as a fishing destination.
