Quartz Creek Trail never disappoints. I’ve walked a portion of it every summer since my youngest daughter was born and we’ve always enjoyed great weather and spectacular views on our walks of the trail. Over the years, it has become my favorite day hike near Fairbanks.
My kids are now old enough to do summer soccer, camps and other activities, meaning we hadn’t yet managed to fit Quartz Creek into our schedule this year. So, in late September with the weather forecast calling for sun and a group of cousins and friends willing to meet us, we decided to squeeze in one more hike before the snow flies.
The trail is located off U.S. Creek Road in the White Mountains National Recreation Area, just over an hour’s drive north of Fairbanks. When we arrived on Saturday, we piled out of our vehicles clown-car style, corralling kids and an equal number of dogs, making sure everyone had water and that no one ran in front of traffic.
From the road, the trail climbs steeply up for the first mile on a rocky, multi-use trail. The temperature at the trailhead hovered just above freezing and there was still frost from the night before on the plants and the small pools dotting the side of the trail. The trees and shrubs had lost the majority of their leaves or faded to brown, but the sky was perfectly blue, the sun was shining and the higher peaks in the distance were brilliant white in their dusting of new snow.
As we neared the top of the ridge, my sister and I marveled that this portion of the trail that used to take us almost an hour when the kids were little and needed breaks for water and candy bribes every five minutes, now breezed by with only a couple of pauses to take off layers as we warmed up from the climb.
After cresting the ridge, the trail meanders along between higher peaks for about a mile. The panoramic view in this area was especially eye-catching with the slanting morning sun highlighting the oranges and reds of the remaining fall foliage. The kids were more interested in the thick ice on the puddles lining the edges of the trail than in the view, and we had to keep urging them along as they stopped to stomp in every puddle and attempt to lift the unbroken sheets of ice off the tops.
Around mile two, the trail begins a gentle descent down the northern side of the ridge. Still in shadow, the trail was coated in a thick layer of ice between the rocks. This made for slow going as we picked our way down what resembled a frozen waterfall.
Around mile 3.5, we chose to follow a branch in the trail up a small knoll, rather than descend further to the creek. At the top, we took a brief break for lunch and water, before turning around for the day. Here we marveled again that the kids had made it to this point in the trail so easily, a feat that used to seem unimaginable.
On our return, the sun had warmed the first mile of the trail since our morning climb, turning the the thin layer of mud on top into a slip and slide. We stepped and slid our way carefully down the steep portions, managing to make it to the parking lot with only one kid partially covered in mud.
I celebrated the beautiful day and the idea that maybe we’d made it to the wonderful big-kid years where we could easily hike to our heart’s content, and maybe even try longer hikes. The kids overheard my future hiking plans and began to celebrate in their own fashion, by flopping dramatically and proclaiming “We liiiived! We made it! We neeeed water!”
