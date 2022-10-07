Quartz Creek Trail never disappoints. I’ve walked a portion of it every summer since my youngest daughter was born and we’ve always enjoyed great weather and spectacular views on our walks of the trail. Over the years, it has become my favorite day hike near Fairbanks.

My kids are now old enough to do summer soccer, camps and other activities, meaning we hadn’t yet managed to fit Quartz Creek into our schedule this year. So, in late September with the weather forecast calling for sun and a group of cousins and friends willing to meet us, we decided to squeeze in one more hike before the snow flies.

Contact freelance writer Selena Moore at moore.selenaa@gmail.com.