The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation is hosting its Lakes and Trail Fest Sunday at Tanana Lakes at the nonmotorized boat launch. There will be kayak lessons, guided bike tours, Leave No Trace trail walks, and a scavenger hunt, all free of charge.
“It’s open to all,” said Evee Rynish, a recreation specialist and community programming director with the borough. “It’s for people who want to learn about hiking and Leave No Trace and be outside.”
Kayak lessons will be 45 minutes each and are provided by Alaska Dream Adventures.
“Kayak lesson spots are filling up, so people have to register for them online,” Rynish said. “We are accepting drop-ins for biking and hiking, though.”
Kayak lessons have a maximum of 10 people and the 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. time slots are full. There are still spots open for noon and 1 p.m. lessons.
“Kayaks are provided for the lessons,” Rynish said. “People do have to bring their own bikes, though.”
Kids are allowed to participate in all activities. There is also a scavenger hunt that will cover most of the lake that kids can participate in.
“The playground will also be open for kids,” Rynish said. “Our musical playground, next to the pavilion.”
There will not be any food trucks or food for purchase, but people are welcome to bring picnics.
“It’s Fathers Day, too,” Rynish said. “It’s from 10 to 2 so, just come out and enjoy the outdoors.”
