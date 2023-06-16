A day on the lake

Photo courtesy of Nancy Winford, Fairbanks

Cyndie Beale enjoys an afternoon paddle at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.

 Photo courtesy of Nancy Winford, Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation is hosting its Lakes and Trail Fest Sunday at Tanana Lakes at the nonmotorized boat launch. There will be kayak lessons, guided bike tours, Leave No Trace trail walks, and a scavenger hunt, all free of charge.

“It’s open to all,” said Evee Rynish, a recreation specialist and community programming director with the borough. “It’s for people who want to learn about hiking and Leave No Trace and be outside.”

