Katmai National Park and Preserve is proposing a fee increase for overnight camping at its Brooks Campground for the 2023 camping season. Increased revenue from campground fees will enable the park to keep up with the rising costs of campground operations, better maintain facilities, and provide for improved compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) within the campground.
Brooks Campground, which is a remote destination which accommodates visitors to the Brooks Camp Developed Area, is extremely popular and is open seasonally from May 1st-October 31st. Current campground fees have been in place since 2013. These proposed fee increases would make the park’s campground fees consistent with other public and private camping facilities. Reservations for 2023 open on Jan. 5, 2023, and are obtained through Recreation.gov.