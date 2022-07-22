Fairbanksans have the opportunity to learn about the world just beyond their back doors on Saturday, July 23. That is, people can learn about the Boreal Forest (which surrounds Fairbanks) during a “walk in the woods” with University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service Forester Glen Holt.
Holt will lead an interactive trip into the woods this Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. starting at Ballaine Lake off of Farmer’s Loop. The walk will cover both micro and macro levels of the forest. Throughout the walk, Holt will point out and identify common trees and shrubs and will also discuss forest management, boreal biology and common issues plaguing the forest, including insects, pests and diseases.