As we turned north toward the town of Eagle at Jack Wade Junction, Nikki and I both groaned from our bikes. Still 65 more miles?

We had already biked 30 miles from Chicken, and it had been hillier than we expected. We were wet and cold. We hadn’t donned our raingear, as it was supposed to be sunny. Surely the rain would stop. But it hadn’t. In fact, it started raining harder, and the wind was picking up, too.

Corrine Leistikow is a family physician, long-distance biker, and overall outdoors enthusiast living in Fairbanks. She and her husband, Eric Troyer, are a couple of 60-something year olds who live in Fairbanks. This article first appeared on their blog, Not Quite Over The Hill.