Summer has arrived but sledheads are already looking ahead to snow and Iron Dog 2023. The upcoming race will take place under new yet familiar leadership.
Executive Director Bob Menne resigned after just one year. Menne is replaced by Doug Vasser, who served as interim executive director in 2021.
The change at the top of the world’s longest snowmachine race organization, as well as several changes to the Iron Dog board and executive committee, occurred during a board of director’s meeting last week.
A lifelong snowmachiner, Menne moved to Alaska to serve as Iron Dog director after completing the 2018 race. He decided to step down after leading the 2022 race.
In his place, Alaska business owner and former interim director Vasser took the reins, signing a three-year contract with the race. “... I believe I can contribute to the future of the race and the future of the sport,” Vasser said.
A former Iron Dog racer, Vasser owns 907ice, an ice and water vending business. He also served as general manager of Coca-Cola of Alaska. “Vasser brings nearly 40 years of operational and financial expertise, marketing and event sponsorship and planning, as well as a passion for building partnerships,” reads a news release from Iron Dog.
The Iron Dog Board also elected four new members as well as its executive committee members. Former Iron Dog vice president Doug Dixon was elected as president, and former treasurer Keith Manternach is filling in as vice president. Boardmember Jay Sears is moving up to a seat on the executive board.
Stan James, Jonny Dean, Stan Brown and Reuben Hanke all joined the Iron Dog board, additions which the Iron Dog said will bring youth and a fresh perspective to the organization’s leadership.
“The Iron Dog is gaining momentum and building a sturdy foundation as planning proceeds toward the 2023 race,” a statement from Iron Dog announces.