River ice is breaking up and Interior waterways are swollen but the National Weather Service is seeing little to no flooding as of Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Scott Berg said they continue to monitor the situation as the snowpack melts.
“The local rivers are all running high but none of them are threatening at the moment,” Berg said.
Chena River ice in Fairbanks went out earlier this week. The ice has also gone out on portions of other Interior rivers. Berg said the Yukon River is still frozen.
Julie Anderson, chief of the Operations Branch for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project, said they are preparing for the possibility of lowering the flood gates. They prepare every spring for a possible lowering, but this year is a little more pressing due to the large amount of snowfall over the winter.
“We haven’t gotten to the levels yet where we would operate the dam but we are getting prepared just in case we need to,” Anderson said. “We are getting our crews and equipment ready.”
A flood watch is in place on the lower Kuskokwim River near Bethel, which is seeing some ice jam flooding, according to the Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center.
“The latest Riverwatch reconnaissance flight has revealed that an ice jam developed downstream of Crooked Creek near Rabbit Island. Water levels rose 4 feet overnight and an additional 3 feet on Wednesday.
However, water levels remain less than bank full at this time,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service.
Berg is expecting Interior rivers to continue to swell.
“Water is elevated but we still expect runoff from the higher areas to make its way into the rivers so the rivers will continue to rise,” he said. “We may at some point reach an action state ... At the moment, everything is going well.”