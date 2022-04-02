A months-long investigation led to the conviction of a Soldotna man who shot a sub-legal bull moose and left it to waste off the Denali Highway.
Delon B. Turner, 50, pleaded guilty to taking a moose during a closed season, a Class A Misdemeanor, in late March.
The charges stemmed from an illegal hunting incident in early September. On Sept. 4, 2021, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report that a hunter had killed a sub-legal moose and left the carcass, according to a statement from troopers. Upon receiving the tip, troopers conducted “extensive investigation,” which included interviews with several hunters in the area. From this, they were able to determine the vehicle and side by side (a 2017 Polaris General) that the suspect was driving.
Troopers were granted a warrant and on Oct. 31 interviewed Turner and searched his Soldotna property. Charges of wanton waste and taking a moose in a closed season were forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecution, the statement from troopers reads. Turner was charged on Jan. 5 of this year.
In court on March 24, Turner took a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to taking a moose in a closed season. He was fined $5,000 with $2,500 suspended and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution. Additionally, Turner forfeited the side by side and revolver that he used during the illegal hunt.
Turner is on probation for two years and his hunting license was revoked for one year.