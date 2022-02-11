Hunters are slowly chipping away at the Fortymile caribou herd’s winter harvest quota, but plenty of animals remain. Several months into the season with about six weeks left, slightly less than half the quota has been taken.
As of Feb. 2, 1,156 caribou have been harvested, according to the ADF&G Fortymile caribou hotline. The winter hunt began on Oct. 27, with an increased quota and bag limit. To give hunters — particularly those who did not harvest a caribou in the fall — greater opportunity to do so, ADF&G upped the bag limit from one caribou in the fall to two in the winter harvest for hunters who did not harvest a caribou in the fall. Hunters who took an animal during a fall hunt can take one more caribou during the Fortymile winter hunt, which is open to residents only.
The winter quota is 2,500 animals, of which 1,344 remain. According to the department, 932 animals have been harvested in Zone 1, seven in Zone 3 and 217 have been taken in Zone 4.
As they have been for the majority of the winter, the herd remains widely distributed in Zones 1 and 4, which is in the western portion of the Fortymile range.
The winter hunt is not only beneficial for helping Alaskans fill their freezers; the harvest serves an ecological purpose as well. ADF&G attempts to manage the herd to ensure that it does not grow too large for its environment to sustain, and part of the management plan involves hunting. The department set the herd’s harvestable surplus at 5,000 animals. Since about 2,500 caribou were harvested during the Fortymile fall hunt, the department attempted to make up that number by holding a winter hunt.
Hunters who hope to harvest two caribou must obtain two RC867 permits. Permits are available at www.hunt.alaska.gov.
The season is slated to remain open either through the end of March or until the quota is met, which appears unlikely at this point in time.
For more information, including to learn how many animals are available in each zone, call the ADF&G Fortymile Caribou Hotline at 907-267-2310.