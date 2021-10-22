With snow accumulating at higher elevations around Fairbanks, snowmachiners are eager to start riding.
However, though riders may be ready to hit the trail, machines might not be; there are a few steps people should take to make sure their machine is ready to ride. Bill Larry from the Alaska Fun Center gave a talk about how to prepare a snowmachine for winter use at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association last week.
Larry began his lesson by discussing a few steps owners should do in the spring to ready their machine to hit the snow in the winter.
When storing the machine over the summer, it is important to get the track, skis and skags up off of the ground. Larry said to put fuel stabilizer into the machine and to run the snowmachine for about five minutes to allow it to go through the fuel injection and into the carburetor.
Larry also said to pull the battery from the snowmachine and take it inside to charge. He recommends using a 750 milliamp charger.
Last but not least, it is important to check the chaincase. If a driver has ridden through water, the chaincase may be full of “milk” (meaning a substance of water mixed with oil that resembles chocolate milk). This occurs when frost created by the machine alternating between being cold and warm melts, and it is important to clean the oil mixture out.
Taking these steps in the spring sets the snowmachine up for success in the winter and makes winter prep easier.
To make sure the machine is ready to go for winter riding, Larry said to inspect the skags, which are vital for steering. To do so, feel the carbide (also known as a runner) which is under the ski. If it feels round, that means it is time to file or change it. Also check hyfax, the hard plastic slider attached to the bottom of the machine’s skid rails.
Another issue if frost melts and accumulates is that water can get into the bearings. According to Larry, always check the bearings and, if needed, grease them with a water based grease.
To prevent moisture from entering the fuel tank and ultimately getting into the gas, always fill the fuel tank up as high as possible. You can also add isopropyl alcohol or deicers such as HEET to the gas to remove ice from the tank.
Another good practice is to check the throttle and belt. On new machines, the belt needs to be broken in, meaning that the rider should use caution and drive slowly (no faster than 50 miles per hour) for the first 15 to 20 miles. To help with the breaking in process on a new snowmachine, Larry said to clean the belt with Ivory soap to get grease from manufacturing off.
After the machine is prepped, there are a few measures owners can take during the winter to make sure the machine stays in good shape. For one, Larry said to park facing a downhill slope when possible, as this is easier on clutch and belt. If this is not possible, at least try to get the belt up and onto a snowmachine stand, which can be done using a lift stand.
Just like a car, always idle the snowmachine before driving off to give the engine time to warm up. How long this will take depends on how cold the temperature is.
Lastly, once you and the snowmachine are ready to go out on a trip, always remember to pack the tool kit that comes with the machine, as well as survival gear, such as a space blanket, a small fuel tank with extra gas, a tow strap or winch, a shovel and snowshoes.