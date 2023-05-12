The Alaska House passed a bill this week that adds nonresident students to the list of outdoors enthusiasts eligible to hunt, fish and trap in the state.
House Bill 120, sponsored by Fairbanks Rep. Frank Tomaszewski, allows nonresident students enrolled in full or part-time classes to purchase a license at resident cost, without changing any regulations or the cost of tags.
In a release from the House Majority touting the bill, Tomaszewski spoke of the importance of encouraging younger generations to participate in hunting, fishing and trapping to preserve Alaska’s way of life and conservation efforts. “The direct correlation between our hunters and our conservation ability cannot be overlooked,” he said. “It is critical that we encourage younger generations to participate in these wonderful outdoor activities.”
The release states that lowering the license cost for nonresident students may encourage them to participate in outdoor activities, especially since many students are already burdened with college expenses.
A resident annual sport fishing license is $20; a resident annual sport fishing and hunting license is $60; and the resident annual sport fishing, hunting and trapping license is $85.
The fees for nonresident licenses differ based on the number of days the user will be hunting, fishing or trapping. A nonresident one-day sport fishing license is $15; a three-day license is $30; a seven-day license is $45; a 14-day license is $75; and an annual nonresident license is $100.
A nonresident annual hunting and one-day sport fishing license is $175; the hunting and three-day fishing license is $190; the hunting and seven-day license is $205; and the nonresident hunting and 14-day fishing license is $235. An annual nonresident hunting and sport fishing license runs $260. The nonresident annual hunting and trapping license comes in at $405.