Ess caribou hunt

A cow caribou sniffs the air before crossing the Dalton highway. Photos courtesy Cheryl and Charlie Ess

The Alaska House passed a bill this week that adds nonresident students to the list of outdoors enthusiasts eligible to hunt, fish and trap in the state.

House Bill 120, sponsored by Fairbanks Rep. Frank Tomaszewski, allows nonresident students enrolled in full or part-time classes to purchase a license at resident cost, without changing any regulations or the cost of tags.