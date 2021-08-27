Interior Alaska is expected to see its first real snow event of the fall. Snow is in the forecast for high-elevation areas, such as Eagle Summit, through Friday.
However, climatologist Rick Thoman said the snow will be consolidated in high areas and will not impact Fairbanks or the nearby surrounding hills.
According to the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is expected in the Brooks Range and higher elevations of the Alaska Range. There may be snow at the higher elevations in Denali and potentially on the park road, Thoman said.
The snow and cooler temperatures are the result of a “well developed cold front” moving down from Northwest Siberia, Thoman said. This movement is usually uncommon, but Thoman said it happens frequently during the early fall.
There will be rain ahead of the front, and then temperatures are expected to plummet as skies clear. Temperatures in the Fairbanks area are forecast to drop into the 30s on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, with frost possible Saturday morning. It doesn’t typically snow in Fairbanks for nearly another month; the average date for the first snowfall at the airport is Sept. 22.
Interior Alaska has been stuck in the flow of moist air from the Bering Sea since the heat wave in very early August, which has caused weeks of rainy weather. Now, however, that pattern is breaking. Fairbanksans can expect to see more “glorious fall days” with cool nights and mild daytime temperatures in the future, Thoman said.
Residents who are disappointed by the wintery forecast are in luck: the cold front will be “quick hit,” according to Thoman. Starting on Sunday the weather is expected to warm up to the 60s for the week, with highs approaching 70 degrees.
“Winter’s not here yet,” Thoman said, “by the end of the weekend, the cold will just be a distant memory.”