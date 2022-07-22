Spend a productive afternoon helping the Fairbanks ecosystem by removing invasive weeds. The Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a weed pulling event today, July 22, from 1-3 p.m.
Volunteers will help to pull European bird cherry and Chokecherry trees, both of which are invasive and harmful to native plants. Those interested should meet at the Tanana Lakes Pavilion.
The Soil and Water Conservation District held a similar event last month: the invasive weed smackdown at Creamer’s Field. That work also targeted “highly invasive weeds,” including bird vetch, sweet clover and perennial sow thistle.
The goal of weed pull events is to “raise awareness about invasive weeds,” Hazel Berrios explained when describing the weed smackdown. This includes the information about the negative impact of weeds, how to identify invasive species, and how to remove them. In doing so, Fairbanksans can effectively identify and remove weeds in their own backyards, Berrios added.
The issue with weeds, according to Berrios, is that they overtake native plants and ecosystems and can have negative ecological impacts. “They just cause a lot of issues to not only natural vegetation but also wildlife,” she said. For example, chokecherry often grows near water, such as Tanana Lakes. When it enters the water system, it can harm salmon and moose, Berrios said.
