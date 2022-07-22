Fairbanks group tries to eliminate invasive weed along Chena Slough

Spend a productive afternoon helping the Fairbanks ecosystem by removing invasive weeds. The Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a weed pulling event today, July 22, from 1-3 p.m.

Volunteers will help to pull European bird cherry and Chokecherry trees, both of which are invasive and harmful to native plants. Those interested should meet at the Tanana Lakes Pavilion.

