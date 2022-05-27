The head of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers announced his upcoming retirement from the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday after serving the agency for more than two decades.
Col. Doug Massie, appointed as director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers in 2018 and a department mainstay since 1997, has led more than one hundred commissioned and civilian employees in protecting Alaska’s natural resources through the enforcement of wildlife statutes and regulations. He was named the Supervisor of the Year for the Alaska Wildlife Troopers in 2017.
“Colonel Massie has served Alaskans with loyalty, compassion, integrity, and courage over his storied career in the Alaska Wildlife Troopers,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said in a news release announcing the retirement. “We will certainly miss Doug but wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”
Over his 25-year career, Massie served as a wildlife investigator, field training officer, medium class vessel operator, fixed wing pilot and as a post supervisor. Alaska Wildlife Trooper Major Steve Adams will serve as acting director until a permanent appointment is made.