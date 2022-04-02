Within 24 hours of the Nenana Ice Classic being mentioned on a show on HBO, the guessing game’s office received more than 100 emails. The phone has been ringing all week.
“We have just had phone call after phone call,” said Megan Baker, Ice Classic assistant manager. “These people are literally from everywhere in the world — Australia, United Kingdom, Scotland — everywhere. It’s been insane ... It’s been fun. It’s been an interesting week.”
What sparked the worldwide attention on the small city of 363 people located 57 miles south of Fairbanks was a Sunday segment on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”
The bit featured information about the Ice Classic, its history and a person in a polar bear costume submitting Oliver’s guess for when the ice will go out — April 26 at 2:17 p.m.
Tickets remain on sale throughout Alaska until midnight Tuesday. It costs $2.50 to place a bet.
The annual guessing game for when the Tanana River ice will break up was started in 1917 by railroad workers, and Oliver called it the “single greatest ice melting contest in the world.” He pointed out that anyone can bet on the month, day, hour and minute when the Tanana River ice in Nenana goes out.
The comedian also suggested a new system for determining when the clock has stopped, according to a transcript of the show.
Currently, a tripod is placed on the Tanana River ice with a line attached to the top connecting the tripod to a clock tower on shore. The clock stops after the tripod moves 100 feet.
“How about this?” Oliver proposed. “When the tripod hits 100 feet downriver, it pulls a rope that runs to the tower, which is connected to a hook that pulls up a garbage can filled with Doritos, and that releases a basketball, which rolls down a wooden plank and pulls a string attached to a pair of scissors, which cuts a clothesline, which is tied thousands of miles away to the back of Robert DeNiro’s pants and it pulls his pants down, which then pulls another string back at the tower that trips a wire, which drops a second garbage can filled with Microsoft Zunes, which lands on three dozen eggs, and the egg yolk runs down into a funnel that flows into a cup, and once the cup is filled, it pushes an air pump, which fills a balloon until it pops, and the balloon’s string pulls open a gate that releases a marble, which rolls down a spiral track and then hits a man named Doug in the head, and then Doug unplugs the clock.”
If Oliver wins, he’ll donate the proceeds to charity. The comedian added that he would donate $10,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska whether he wins or not.
Baker is hoping the segment boosted ticket sales. She wasn’t sure how many tickets have sold so far. That won’t be known for weeks.
The jackpot last year was $233,591, which was divided among 12 people.
Ice thickness as of Thursday was 32.4 inches, according to Baker.
“This year, actually, the ice has been thinner than it usually is. We are assuming it’s because of the increase in snowfall insulating the ice,” Baker said.
April 29, April 30 and May 8 are the most common days when the Tanana River ice has broken up. Early afternoon appears to be the most common time of day, past winning dates and times show.
Last year, the river broke up on April 30. The year before, it was April 27. In 2019, the clock stopped on April 14. In 2018, the winning day was May 1.