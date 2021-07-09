The leader board hasn’t changed but that could change. Any day now.
James Ekstrom of Arizona remains in first place in the Valdez Halibut Derby with his 144.6-pound fish he caught June 26 aboard the Bold Eagle. He knows that is likely to change, though, as there are bigger fish out there waiting to get hauled in.
“I know I’m not likely to win, but it’s fun checking,” Ekstrom said, according to a release from the derby. He also said he’s checked the website, valdezfishderbies.com, and knows the sizes of winning fish — bigger than his 144 pounder. The winner of the derby takes home a $10,000 first-place prize.
Regardless, he told the derby he had a blast hauling it in, which was his first time halibut fishing.
“Everyone was pretty surprised at the fight it was giving us. It was definitely an adventure to bring that thing onboard,” Ekstrom said in the news release.
The second and third place spots — Jeff Steenhoven of Salcha and Jessica Bucholz of Fairbanks, respectively — remain unchanged as well. Steenhoven caught his 143.4 pound halibut on June 15 aboard the Reel Nuts while Bucholz brought in her 142.4 pounder aboard the Lena Claire on June 15.
The release from the derby also stated that pinks are starting to come into the Port of Valdez, with Valdez Fish Derbies holding its Virtual Kids Pink Salmon Derby on July 24. Kids age 5 to 16 can get a free hat, fish in Valdez and enter their picture on the valdezfishderbies.com website for a chance to win prizes, the news release stated. Four $100 grand prize winners will be chosen by random and eight kids will win a fishing pole. The idea behind the kids event is to get young people interested in fishing.
Also coming up, the Women’s Silver Salmon Derby is Aug. 14. The 2021 Derby will be run much the same as the 2020 derby with prizes for the top three biggest fish. Everyone who registers for the Women’s Derby will be entered in drawings for Prospector Outfitter prize packages and entered to win door prizes. See www.valdezfishderbies.com for more.
