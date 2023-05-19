Root Glacier

Colleen Thomas/TNS

A hiker makes his way toward the toe of the Root Glacier, which spans 5 miles inside Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska.

 Colleen Thomas/TNS

With springtime’s warmer temperatures, Americans are once again turning their attention to getting away in the great outdoors. That shared urge encompasses everything from the solo hiker in search of peaceful solitude in Mother Nature’s soothing embrace to whole families who are in need of a fresh-air escape and some fun activities away from the daily grind.

National parks are one of the public’s greatest resources when looking to immerse ourselves in remote natural surroundings, view wildlife in its native habitat, or experience important cultural and historic sites firsthand. Unfortunately, not many of us are intimately acquainted with their layout or how to readily locate the best attractions, amenities and accessible pathways.

© 2023 Northstar Travel Media, LLC. Visit at travelpulse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.