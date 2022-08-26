Fairbanksans can celebrate fungi this weekend during the first Fairbanks Fungi Festival. The festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Ester Community Park.

The family-friendly festival will feature presentations, workshops, music and vendors. The goal of the event is to celebrate fungi and their many uses. According to the event description, “there are more species of fungi than plants and animals combined,” and, even more impressively, only 5% of fungi are known to science. Fungi have a plethora of uses, from being used to clean oil spills to helping solve food security issues (they are cheap and nutritious form of protein). Additionally, fungi, which can also metabolize radiation, can be grown ethically and with little environmental impact.

