Fairbanksans can celebrate fungi this weekend during the first Fairbanks Fungi Festival. The festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Ester Community Park.
The family-friendly festival will feature presentations, workshops, music and vendors. The goal of the event is to celebrate fungi and their many uses. According to the event description, “there are more species of fungi than plants and animals combined,” and, even more impressively, only 5% of fungi are known to science. Fungi have a plethora of uses, from being used to clean oil spills to helping solve food security issues (they are cheap and nutritious form of protein). Additionally, fungi, which can also metabolize radiation, can be grown ethically and with little environmental impact.
Event organizer Callen Christensen explained that a few Fairbanks mushroom-enthusiasts (“self-proclaimed mushroom nerds,” as he put it) attempted to organize the festival last summer but ran out of time.
“We did it because Fairbanks needs this,” Christensen said, adding that organizers found there was “a ton of interest from the community.”
“Fungi can help people and the Earth in so many ways, and it’s just a matter of education,” Christensen said. The festival, he added, is a fun way to educate and to “inoculate” people with the world of mushrooms.
He hopes people come away from the Fairbanks Fungi Festival with an increased interest in mushrooms which, Christensen added, “are incredibly interesting and helpful.”
The Fairbanks Fungi Festival will kick off with mushroom foraging; attendees are encouraged to bring baskets or tackle boxes in which to place fungi. Mycologists will later sort and identify the collected specimens.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about fungi during several presentations, such as Mushroom Computation, Fungi and the Soil Food Web, Sustainable Chaga, and Intro to Mushroom Identification. There will also be a yoga session as well as a mushroom walk and crafts geared toward children. The festival will wrap up with “Questionable Morels,” a mushroom-themed performance by Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling, late Sunday afternoon.
“Even if you don’t like mushrooms you should still come because there will be something for everyone,” Christensen said. For instance, the festival includes art vendors, food trucks, drinks from Goldies, and music throughout the day.
The Fairbanks Fungi Festival is organized by five Fairbanksans who are all passionate about fungi: Christensen, Matt Means, Christin Swearington, Meg Waite and Justin Whitiker.
While 2022 is the first year, the goal is to turn the Fairbanks Fungi Festival into an annual event. It is free to the public, but donations are encouraged. For more on the festival, see www.facebook.com/FairbanksFungiFest.
