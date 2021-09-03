The day broke cloudy and moist, weather conditions prime for mosquitoes. The drone of the animated blood sucking insects and occasional stinging sensation of their bite had highlighted my fourth night sleeping off the Haul Road. I was traveling by bicycle along the Dalton Highway and now was in striking distance of Fairbanks, or at the very least Livengood, where the Dalton officially begins or ends.
Camped eight miles above Hess Creek, I had stopped here the night before when threatening rain clouds began dropping their August moisture. Four days earlier I had landed at Deadhorse, unpacked my bike from a box, and began what had proven to be the best bike ride of my life. The buzz of the mosquitoes and the ineffectiveness of the bug net on my bivy sack foreshadowed things to come, but in my usual cup-half-full delusion I felt optimistic that this last and final day would go smoothly. And this needed to be the last day. I had work meetings tomorrow morning, was out of food, and could barely lift my legs to mount my bike.
I am not sure that this is a love story, or even that it is romantic at all. That said, as the late Barry Lopez suggests in “Arctic Dreams” (1985), the high Arctic is a landscape of desire, for me and for our culture. The funny thing is that once I am there I almost immediately want to leave. It is also a landscape of memory. Caribou hunts, blizzards and near survival situations that seem matter of fact on the Wilderness Classic, the rough and wild Dalton Highway.
Flying into Deadhorse for my bike ride the forecasted cold front was clearly visible charging south, already well past Prudhoe Bay and probably already at the Franklin Bluffs. I had departed Fairbanks the day before, escaping the apocalyptic smoke and record-breaking heat wearing flip-flops and shorts. Now, setting up my bike in the freezing hypothermia-inducing fog, I was having second thoughts.
For context, the 414 mile long Dalton Highway, named after the brilliant engineer James Dalton who helped spearhead North Slope oil field development, was constructed in 1974 as a supply road for the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. The road mostly travels over seasonally shifting continuous and discontinuous permafrost, has multiple mile-plus long hills with grades from 8%-12%, and is only about 25% paved.
A quick internet search of the Dalton Highway yields results like, “Most dangerous highway in North America, Most remote, Most wild, Most badass, etc.,” declarative statements that speak both to the road’s remoteness and also its near mythic status. And the Dalton is unique.
It is one of the most northern roads in the world and crosses through multiple ecosystems and climates including the high Arctic and its coastal plain, the Brooks Range, and the upland and lowland boreal forest of Interior Alaska. About 300 miles of the road are above the Arctic Circle. Prior to construction archeological work at places like Grayling Lake south of Coldfoot identified aboriginal use of the highway corridor dating back 6,000 years.
This was my third trip to Deadhorse, and the first time in non-freezing conditions, but like before clouds and fog precluded me actually seeing the Beaufort Sea. Now with a cold tail wind blowing, I set out on new asphalt and made good time, waiting to see this high-latitude coastline was not on the itinerary. Four years of pro-oil development politics has been good for the Dalton and the road as it nears Prudhoe Bay is nothing like the jarring river cobble I remember from years before. Along this early coastal stretch I saw many birds, including molted Brant’s geese that could not yet fly, a type of loon that I could not identify, and many chichi birds (the little ones). This lack of bird vocabulary made me wish my friend Ned Rozell was along. No stranger to the pipeline, Ned is the only person I know who has walked the pipeline not once but twice!
Thirty miles in I came to construction where, like everyone else, I was forced to wait for a pilot car. When the pilot truck drove up and I was instructed to get inside. Apparently a man on a bike peddling through paving day on the new road construction was considered unsafe. Over the next 30 miles I accepted food and water, added a sock layer and thawed out. I was dropped off near Pump Station 2. The fog had turned to rain and I secretly wished that I were the pilot car driver.
The title of this article could have been, “Dear Lael, how do you go so fast?” While in Bristol Bay a few weeks earlier I had read about Lael Wilcox’s record-breaking three-day, 18-hour ride of the 800-mile road system adjacent to the pipeline. Lael rode from Prudhoe to Coldfoot on day one, then from Coldfoot to Fairbanks on day two. When she concluded her ride in Valdez just shy of two days later Lael had averaged about 200 miles per day. The previous May I had ridden the Parks Highway from Anchorage to Fairbanks off the couch in three days. Then in May of this year, Keren and I biked the Denali Highway in snowy and very rainy conditions over a similar time frame again off the couch, so my guess about my pace and ability was not completely from left field, but to say I was trained up for this ride would be fictional. I share this because if you asked me what I planned to do in the days before my bike trip a light and fast ride of the Dalton, with its well-documented elevation gain and loss of 22,000 vertical feet, would not have come up.
By the end of day one at (around 11 p.m.), soaked and cold and about 12 hours of peddling in, I stopped at the upper crossing of Oksrukuyik Creek around 120 miles south of Deadhorse. I needed water, was completely out, and had planned freeze-dried meals for breakfast and dinner. The North Slope had so far been quite busy with car traffic from caribou hunters, and each turn out was at this late hour filled with large trucks, campers, and in some cases, tents. One side of Oksrukuyik Creek housed hunters. I rode down into the adjacent pullout, tried the door of the DOT pump house trailer, found it unlocked, and spent the night there. The trailer broke the cold south wind, and sleeping next to a big diesel motor was strangely comforting, as I had just come from a similar situation on my fishing boat.
Fog greeted me as I stepped out of the trailer and began the climb up to the 4,800-foot Atigun Pass Friday morning. My bike had ice on it; a 50 degree contrast from the record-breaking heat Interior Alaska had experienced only 48 hours earlier. A few hours later, just past Toolik, a caribou hunter walked over from his vehicle as I slowly advanced up a hill and offered me a cookie. We spoke for a few minutes. After some pleasantries, the hunter who had flagged me down asked, “Why are you doing this? Are you training for something?” I of course said, “No, although I wish had done some training,” than offered up some iteration of George Mallory’s “because it is there.”
The hunters fed me and shared a sugary bottled sports drink, and then wishing them well I continued my slow climb south. The weather improved throughout the day, with the fog lifting to a thin cloud layer near mountaintop by Atigun Pass.
The ride up Atigun and down to the Chandalar Shelf was unlike any biking I have done before or perhaps will do again. The grade on the road in the pass is between 10% and 12%, steep enough that semi trucks in perfect conditions probably cannot stop their trucks on the descent. And although there is less freight on the Dalton than at oil production’s peak in the 1980s, expect 30 to 50 semis hauling trailers north and southbound every day, and my climb and descent of the pass was no exception. If I heard Jake brakes, or the rumble of a big whining diesel, I did my best to stop and just step aside.
As terrible as the uphills are on the Dalton, never ending, often faster to push the bike up than peddle, the downhills make up 10-fold in challenging and fast exciting, flow state biking. Yes, it is muddy, yes it is dusty, but holy, holy, a person on a bike can go fast down those steep Dalton hills!
As exciting as the downhills are, it is easy to see that there is consequence on the Dalton. The road is scattered with crosses marking the deceased traveler, many of whom died while working, using the road for its purpose. And what was my purpose? Even though I was not on the road “working,” I am a far cry from the leisure class, whatever that means in 2021.
Biking on the Haul Road because I needed to take a trip before going back to yet another semester teaching outdoor studies seemed completely logical and completely illogical depending on my mood, the weather, and the impact of those factors on my varying degree of goal orientation. But dying on the Dalton seemed selfish, not acceptable, a risk that did not justify the freeing reward of movement.
By the time I stopped at midnight on day two, 20 miles north of Coldfoot, the weather had deteriorated. Now raining hard, I thought it might be time to call papa Joe for an ignoble evacuation. I heard Andy Sterns, then, in my head, “Sleep on it, Forest. Everything will be different in the morning.” No stranger to adversity, Andy had run the Iditarod sled dog race twice, scratching once only miles from the 1,000 mile finish because of a concern for his dog’s well being. Advice from Andy comes from that place of deep experience, of too many nights where things just were not going as planned.
“Sleep on it, Forest.”
And I did.
Awakening to the start of day three in a soggy arctic boreal forest in the majestic but currently zero visibility Brooks Range, the weight of uncertainty continued to plague me. Maybe this was too far? Whatever I thought I was doing as a #offthecouchathlete did not actually compute to the hard realities of the Dalton. Maybe the weather was no good. Rain had been in the forecast and rain I had found. I had wanted to travel 100-125 miles per day but had averaged 85. Although this is abundantly obvious, I am not Lael Wilcox.
Then, Freddy Mercury’s voice came into my head, singing, “I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike. I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride it where I like.” And I did want to ride my bicycle, I love riding bikes. I love the freedom of movement and the feeling of the wind. I feel this way about skiing, too. When travel is good, there is really nothing I like better. And so I continued, and by Coldfoot the sun was out.
After a wonderful lunch at the Coldfoot Cafe, I continued on to sunshine and incredible views. That evening, after filling my water at Fish Creek in the company of wolf tracks, I slept underneath the pipe on top of the Beaver Slide, then took breakfast at the Kanuti River the following morning. At Finger Mountain travel started to pick up and I made the Yukon River by 3:30 p.m. That afternoon, above and south of the Yukon, a red-tailed hawk traveled with me, screaming in clear interspecies communication where it lived on the cliffs above, making clear where I was not allowed.
On day five, 29 miles from the end of the Dalton highway, travel deteriorated. The inches of rain that the Tanana Valley had absorbed over the weekend made my final push to Livengood prohibitively slow. The calcium chloride that the DOT adds to stiffen the Dalton’s gravel surface when wet becomes a concrete like slurry that got stuck in my bike fender, wedging the wheel so tightly it would no longer roll. I took off my front tire five times that morning to clear out work-hardened mud. At noon at Lost Creek, about 5 miles from Livengood and the end of the Dalton Highway, I texted my dad via the InReach and pulled the plug, finishing the Dalton would need to be good enough and the ride of the Elliott Highway to Fairbanks would have to wait. Dad picked me up at 3:30 p.m. at Livengood and that was it.
As we drove back to town and I ate fresh greens from dad’s garden, the driving rain and long hills of the paved but narrow shouldered Elliott Highway helped solidify my decision to call it quits. Turning to me, smiling, dad asked, “Would you do it again?”
Now, as I write this, I am still out on the Dalton. I wake up sure that I need to get on my bike and get moving. My days are dreamlike and at night I sleep deeply, though not long. My legs are hurting less. I think about the men and women who drive the Dalton everyday, in all seasons, of the DOT workers who keep the road open, of the lovely few who live in Deadhorse or Coldfoot year round. This haunting will mellow with time. But why do this? Why I am drawn to the haul road?
The Dalton is by my lens a contested landscape, one where industry and preservation sit uncomfortably in arbitrary truce. That this road exists at all speaks to the value of hydrocarbons to our society, that the adjacent public land is in mostly preservationist status speaks to a need by that same society to leave wild places wild. A sense of this uneasy truce drew me north. As often as I have promised myself I will stay away, the haul road, dusty, scary, a royal pain to travel on by bike or car, is as irresistible as it is irksome. I will be back up the Dalton as soon as I can.