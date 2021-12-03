About a month into the state winter Fortymile caribou hunt, slightly fewer than 750 animals have been taken. The hunt opened Oct. 27 in all zones, and as of Nov. 26, 729 caribou have been harvested, the majority of them in Zones 1 and 4.
According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, 599 caribou were taken in Zone 1, one in Zone 2, eight in Zone 3 and 121 in Zone 4. Animals are currently widely distributed in Zones 1 and 4, which are in the western portion of the herd’s range.
The quota for the winter hunt is 2,500 animals, so hunters have plenty of opportunities to bag a caribou (or two) before the season ends on March 31. The bag limit is two animals of either sex, and the hunt is limited to Alaska residents. Hunters who hope to harvest two caribou must obtain two RC867 permits.
The department held a winter hunt in order to “provide additional harvest opportunity and help achieve the harvest objective for 2021.” About 2,500 Fortymile caribou were taken during the fall hunt, which is about half of the department’s harvest objective for the herd. The winter season therefore both provides Alaska hunters with another chance to fill their freezers and helps keep the herd from growing too large for its habitat.
Hunting permits are available at www.hunt.alaska.gov. For more information, including to learn how many animals are available in each zone, call the ADF&G Fortymile Caribou Hotline at 907-267-2310.