As seasons change, the fall hunting season comes to a close. The two major caribou hunts in Interior Alaska, for the Fortymile and Nelchina herds, ended in late September.
It is difficult to compare this fall’s hunts to the 2020 season, as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game drastically lowered the quotas for both herds after populations declined due to the Department’s successful reduction tactics. The Nelchina fall hunt closed by emergency order after the quota was met, while the Fortymile herd hunt remained open until it closed Sept. 30.
The Fortymile herd
Roughly 2,271 caribou were harvested during the fall 2021 hunt, as of Sept. 29. This is slightly over the quota of 4,500 animals. The majority of the caribou (1,844) were taken in Zones 1 and 4 combined. According to the ADF&G Fortymile herd hotline, 203 caribou were taken in Zone 2 and 224 animals were harvested in Zone 3, as of September 30th.
The only Zone that was close to meeting the quota was Zone 2, which had a quota of 300 caribou. The quota for Zones 1 and 4 combined was 2,500 and 1,700 animals were available in Zone 3.
The Fortymile hunt slowed a bit in September after the accessible Zones 1 and 4, which is where hunters had the most success, were closed for about two weeks in order to not interfere with moose hunting in the area.
The herd was widely distributed throughout the center of its range for the majority of the season, with few animals in the far eastern or western portions of their territory.
Tok area biologist Jeff Gross explained that it is hard to put this year and the 2020 harvest into context because the quota is several times larger than it has been in the past and the bag limit was reduced from two caribou to one. “It’s new territory,” he said, which makes it difficult to compare.
The harvest was much smaller this year by design. The Fortymile herd grew too large, so ADF&G provided ample hunting opportunities and raised the bag limit. Their reduction tactics successfully lowered the herd size, so the Department’s current goal is to maintain the herd.
The winter harvest for the Fortymile herd begins Oct. 27. Permits are available online at hunt.alaska.gov.
The Nelchina herd
All Nelchina caribou hunts are closed for the fall, and a winter hunt for the herd is unlikely.
Altogether, roughly 1,500 caribou were harvested this fall, according to ADF&G biologist Heidi Hatcher. Similar to the Fortymile herd, it is difficult to compare this fall’s hunt with 2020 because the quota was much smaller.
“It was much lower than last year, because that’s how we planned it,” Hatcher said. The past few years had large quotas because ADF&G was attempting to thin the overpopulated herd. After last year, however, they had successfully reduced the herd back down to a sustainable size. The goal of the hunt this year was maintenance rather than reduction, meaning few available animals.
ADF&G estimated the Nelchina herd to be approximately 38,400 caribou, down from the 44,500 animals estimated last July.
Many of the hunts closed by emergency order after the quotas were met quickly. However, the quotas for the community subsistence harvest and the drawing permit hunt DC475 were not met, so the hunts closed when the season ended on September 20th.
The fall 2021 season, Hatcher said, “is typical of what you should expect when the herd is within objectives.” Hunters should expect next fall’s hunt to be similar to this years’, Hatcher explained.
An official decision regarding a winter hunt will be announced by October 15th, but Hatcher said there probably will not be a winter harvest. She explained that whether or not there will be a winter hunt mostly depends upon the size of the herd and how much of the surplus was harvested in the fall. But, according to Hatcher, ADF&G typically seeks to fill the quota during the fall hunt for the Nelchina herd, because the caribou often move out of the unit in the winter.