US Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright has released its annual fall hunting maps showing the availability of specific training areas throughout the season.
“The maps are color-coded to show open areas as well as those that are off-limits in the Donnelly, Tanana Flats, and Yukon Training Areas and the main cantonment, also known as the garrison or the area ‘inside the fence,’” states the press release.
Green indicates areas that are open for the duration of the season. Red indicates areas that are permanently closed to all personnel due to munitions impact, and black indicates areas permanently closed for other reasons.
Other colors indicate areas that are temporarily closed, with dates of closure listed in the key of the map.
“All individuals ages 16 and older who want to hunt or take part in other types of recreation on USAG Alaska-managed lands this fall are required to obtain a Sykes Act Permit (SAP), which costs $10 and is good for a year from the date of purchase. They must also check in to the applicable training areas on the days they will be in those areas. Hunters must carry the SAP on them at all times while in the training areas," the press release states.
People using the area recreationally are also required to carry a SAP and check in online before entering the area. Recreational activities include, but are not limited to, berry picking, hiking, camping, cycling, skiing, dog mushing and fishing.
The 2023 fall hunting maps and downloadable, georeferenced maps hunters and other visitors can use to find their way around the area can also be found online.
Before the fall, hunters must review all Alaska Department of Fish & Game hunting regulations and ensure that they have the appropriate licenses.