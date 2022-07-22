Larvae

Larvae travel in a column formation in Fairbanks. Photo courtesy of Derek Sikes

 Photo courtesy of Derek Sikes

Denali National Park is known for its many different types of wildlife. However, a staff member at the Camp Denali Lodge saw an unexpected species last week when they stumbled upon a large number of insect larvae moving in a snake-like mass. As it turns out, the discovery — which to many may seemed straight out of a horror movie — was of a new species to the Denali Borough.

Derek Sikes, an entomology professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, identified the larvae as a new species in the Sciara genus. Specifically, the larvae are a type of dusty winged fungus gnat, which is actually not a gnat but a type of fly.

