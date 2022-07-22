Denali National Park is known for its many different types of wildlife. However, a staff member at the Camp Denali Lodge saw an unexpected species last week when they stumbled upon a large number of insect larvae moving in a snake-like mass. As it turns out, the discovery — which to many may seemed straight out of a horror movie — was of a new species to the Denali Borough.
Derek Sikes, an entomology professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, identified the larvae as a new species in the Sciara genus. Specifically, the larvae are a type of dusty winged fungus gnat, which is actually not a gnat but a type of fly.
This new species has not been formally named and has only been seen in Alaska. Sikes’s experience with the type of fly extends back to 2007, when he first encountered a long column of insects. At first, researchers believed the insects were the same as some encountered in Europe. However, Sikes raised some larvae into adults and was surprised to determine they were in fact a different species entirely.
Since then, there have been several more sightings of the larvae columns in Alaska, including in Fairbanks and the Alaska and Kenai peninsulas. “As far as we know, they are only found in Alaska,” Sikes said. This was the first spotting in Denali, which Sikes said is exciting because, as a middle area between southern Alaska and Fairbanks, “it helped to connect the dots.”
Sikes, along with other researchers, is working to publish a paper about the new species later this year in which they plan to give it a name.
The individual larvae are under a centimeter in length, but together they can band together to stretch two or three feet. When doing so, they form “weird, long columns” that resemble snakes, said Sikes.
Researchers are not entirely sure why the larvae sometimes travel in columns. However, Sikes has two theories, which he emphasized are not mutually exclusive. The first possibility is that the behavior is a form of predator control; by grouping up, the tiny larvae resemble a much larger animal. Sikes’ second theory is that, because the larvae dehydrate quickly and need to remain damp, they group up to minimize surface area when crossing dry areas such as trails and roads.
Typically, the formations disband pretty quickly once the larvae are on the other side of the dry area, said Sikes.
Sikes encourages people to report any sightings by contacting the University of Alaska Museum of the North. “It really helps to have reports from people,” he added.
