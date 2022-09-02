Valdez Fish Derbies clerk Larry Kepplar weighed in a 15.30-pound silver salmon last week at the weigh-in station, but the angler who caught it did not buy a derby ticket. The fish would have landed the angler at least a first place daily prize and put the fisher in contention for the $10,000 cash prize. The angler was not interested in sharing their name, for obvious reasons, but was brave and curious enough to visit the weigh-in station for an official weight.

“It happens every year,” Derby Coordinator Dana Morales said. “It’s just a $10 daily ticket but you’ve got to buy it before you go fishing for a chance to win the big prizes.”

For more information on the Valdez Derbies, visit www.valdezfishderbies.com.