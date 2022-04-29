The finish line is near: Sunday is the last day to bag a sign in the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Winter Trails Challenge. The FNSB Department of Parks and Recreation extended the deadline through the end of April, giving recreators an additional month to visit the signs and to potentially earn a Trailblazer award.
“But more than our deadline, the real deadline is what the ground permits,” FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright said, citing the “snow or the lack thereof.” May is a tough month for trails, and in general, “the snow is pretty rotten.” Extending the deadline for the Trails Challenge in the spring is “always a gamble,” Wright explained.
Those hoping to get in one more weekend on the trails could have some “hard luck,” according to Wright. Fairbanksans who are determined to take to the trails should plan to get out early when it is still below freezing, as trails get soft and slushy as temperatures rise during the day. Also, avoid trails with water crossings, as these may no longer be safe.
Trail conditions “are all over the board,” said Wright. Some paths are melted, while others are so soft that people will likely posthole even during the coolest times of day.
While Wright said there may be some trails that are still usable, “I really caution against going on longer trails. Use your wits, and expect deterioration during the day,” he added. Wright also warned people that “the way back might be harder than the way out.”
The FNSB Trails Challenge was created to encourage Fairbanksans to take advantage of local trails. Interest in the Trails Challenge “skyrocketed” over the past few years, which Wright attributed in part to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For additional inspiration, people who find at least 10 signs can win prizes from local sponsors as well as the Trailblazer Award. Wright said on Thursday that he had already received about 100 finishers, and “hopefully we will get a lot more.” He encouraged people who have completed the challenge to send in their checklists. “We have some really cool prizes this year.”
Participants under age 10 who find at least five signs are eligible for the Junior Trailblazer Award, and seniors 60 and older who find a minimum of five signs can win the Sourdough Trailblazer Award.
Although Fairbanksans are putting away their skis and fat bikes for the season, now is the time to look ahead to summer activities, including the FNSB Summer Trails Challenge.
The summer scavenger hunt will likely begin around equinox, June 20, said Wright. Early June is “always hit or miss” in terms of conditions, but he is more confident that trails will be dry and ready by the end of the month.
Even after the snow is gone, “it takes trails a long time to dry out and be able to withstand the abuse,” Wright explained.