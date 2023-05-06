Alaskans commercial fishing and hunters in parts of the state might see increased military activity over the next two weeks, particularly aircraft and maritime activity. Northern Edge 2023, a joint field training exercise, runs through May 19.
Operating locations include Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks International Airport, and Ted Stevens International Airport, among others. The training will take place in and over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area.