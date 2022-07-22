Fairbanks women have the opportunity to learn about everything from backpacking to bear and bird hunting as well as a variety of other outdoors activities. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be holding a Becoming an Outdoors Woman, or BOW, course over the weekend of Aug. 6-7.
While the class is not held until the first weekend of August, all 80 spots of the BOW BLITZ are already full. Those interested in taking the course are encouraged to put themselves onto a waitlist as soon as possible. While the workshops are designed primarily for women, men can also participate in BOW programs.
The BOW program covers the gamut of outdoor skills: From hunting and hiking to birdwatching and cooking, there is a skill and topic for women of all interests. The hands-on program is geared toward both beginners and experienced outdoors women who want to pick up new skills. These include hunting, shooting, fishing and archery as well as firearm, water and bear safety skills, among many others.
The class runs from 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 through 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. There are three sessions (Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning). Registrants choose their top three course choices for each season.
All equipment is provided, but participants should have valid fishing licenses and bring weather-appropriate gear, including layers and rain gear. People should not bring their own firearms. Only those 18 and older are eligible.
The BOW program is sponsored by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Outdoor Heritage Foundation of Alaska, a nonprofit organization dedicated to hunting and fishing education. The goal of the program is to encourage more women to be knowledgeable about and participate in outdoor activities, an area which has historically been a male-dominated field.
