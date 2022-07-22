Learning to shoot

Michelle Sideman

{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Learning to shoot. Photograph courtesy the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.{/span}{/p}

Fairbanks women have the opportunity to learn about everything from backpacking to bear and bird hunting as well as a variety of other outdoors activities. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be holding a Becoming an Outdoors Woman, or BOW, course over the weekend of Aug. 6-7.

While the class is not held until the first weekend of August, all 80 spots of the BOW BLITZ are already full. Those interested in taking the course are encouraged to put themselves onto a waitlist as soon as possible. While the workshops are designed primarily for women, men can also participate in BOW programs.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

