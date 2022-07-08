The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Sport Fishing Division finished installing counting towers on the Chena and Salcha rivers last week. The towers are used each year to track the number of king and chum salmon as they return to their spawning grounds to get an annual count.
The counting tower for the Chena River is near the Moose Creek Dam, and the Salcha River counting tower is upstream of the Richardson Highway Bridge. Counting began last weekend and will continue through Aug. 5. An ADF&G crew will be counting 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For 20 minutes every hour, an employee will count the number of fish.
There are two components to the counting work. White tarps are placed at the bottom of the river to help counters see fish, and sonar is used to track fish passage and length. Biologists are then able to determine species based on the length of the fish.
ADF&G’s biological escapement goal is 2,800 to 5,700 kings on the Chena and 3,300 to 6,500 kings on the Salcha River. The department does not set an escapement goal for chums.
Last year’s count fell well below the bottom estimate for both the Chena and Salcha, but only time will tell what the 2022 numbers will be.
The fish count for the Chena and Salcha as well as other rivers around the state is available at bit.ly/3P7QWGg.