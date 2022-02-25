There is both good news and bad news for Interior Alaska moose hunters: As one hunt opens, another two are canceled.
The good news for hunters is the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open an any-moose registration hunt in part of Game Management Unit 21D next week on March 1. The hunt will take place in the southern portion of 21D, south of the southern bank of the Yukon River, downstream of the entrance of Kala Slough and west of Kala Creek, according to an ADF&G statement.
Galena Area Biologist Glenn Stout explained that the moose population in the area is high enough to support a winter harvest, albeit a relatively small one.
The area of the hunt includes the Kaiyuh Flats, where the moose population nearly doubled in the past few years. In 2011, the population was estimated to be 1,900 to 2,500 but by 2018 increased to 4,000 to 5,000 moose. A November 2021 population estimate showed that the population remained stable.
The season will be open from March 1-15, or until the quota of 20 moose (with no more than 15 cows) is met. Hunters are not allowed to harvest a cow with a calf.
Since the quota is low, successful hunters must report their harvest within two days and unsuccessful hunters must file a report within 15 days. GMU 21D encompasses an area south of Koyukuk, Galena and Nulato.
The bad news is that ADF&G is canceling antlerless moose hunts in Game Management Units 20D and 20A. Hunters who applied for permits will have their money refunded, according to an announcement from the Department. GMU 20D is in the Delta Junction area, and 20A is in the Fairbanks area.
Biologists decided to close the hunts because snow conditions in the Interior are challenging for the moose population. The department decided to take a “conservative” approach to moose management due to the “uncertainty associated with the severity of our current winter,” explained wildlife biologist Bob Schmidt.
A rain on snow event in late December impacted snow conditions in much of Interior Alaska; the rain created an ice sandwich between two layers of deep snow. Moose already struggle to walk through deep snow, and crunching through an ice layer makes it even harder for them to travel to find food.
While it is too soon to calculate the impact of the snow conditions on the moose population, biologists are concerned that there could be more deaths, particularly among calves.
“There is a potentially higher than normal winter mortality of moose this year,” said Fairbanks Area Biologist Tony Hollis, adding that the department decided to evaluate the impact of this winter on the moose population before allowing an antlerless moose hunt.