Winter moose

Two moose bed down at Wein Park, Jan. 20, in Fairbanks. Thanks to Jared Augustine for sending along this photo.

Courtesy Jared Augustine

What’s going on in the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Interior wildlife work?

Come to the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association (TVSA) meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.