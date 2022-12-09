What’s going on in the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Interior wildlife work?
Come to the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association (TVSA) meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
Lincoln Parrett, regional supervisor, will talk about Interior wildlife research and management projects, progress and puzzles that the wildlife staff is regularly working on across the spectrum of species. TVSA is located at 1230 TVSA Way, across Airport Way from Fred Meyer west.
Since 1937, TVSA has supported sound fish and game management, the US Second Amendment, and safe and responsible use of firearms. For more information contact Grant Lewis, president, at 907-488-2884.
