The Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Alaska Division of Forestry have been working together to bulldoze more than 30 miles of trails on the 90,000-acre Delta Junction Bison Range over the past two months to create access paths for bison to forage without digging through chest-deep snow. The trails also help keep the bison out of nearby agricultural fields and off the Alaska Highway.
The number of bison killed in vehicle collisions this winter is particularly high compared to normal winters, as of March 2022 at least nine bison have been reported killed in vehicle collisions this winter.
The bison herd, like many other species of wildlife, have had a particularly tough winter due to record snowpack and the rain-snow event from late December. ADF&G and DOF hoped to make life easier for the Delta bison as well as local farmers and motorists.
“Bison are resourceful animals and have stomped out areas in hay fields to get through the ice layer to grasses below,” said ADF&G technician Clint Cooper, who helps manage the Delta Junction bison heard. Many of the fields the bison have stomped out are owned by local farmers since the “record snowpack and the rain-on-snow event from late December left 1.5-2 inches of ice covering the snow throughout the Delta herd’s winter range,” according to Cooper in an ADF&G new release.
Approximately 200 acres were cleared on two field complexes on the bison range, while 30 miles of trail was plowed to connect the fields and give bison access points to each. DOF was already using its D-7 bulldozer to do habitat improvement work within the bison range for ADF&G so with some redirection they began plowing for this collaborative project.
“This was done to provide an area where bison could forage, and hopefully attract bison to the fields away from private agricultural areas and the Alaska Highway,” Cooper said.
On Feb. 23, during a flight, biologist observed 70 bison using the plowed fields and trails, showing the efforts seem to be working. Since that flight, bison using the cleared areas and trails are increasing.
“It really is a monumental effort, and ADF&G (and the bison) are very appreciative of Forestry being able to do this work,” Cooper said.
Last week a 7-mile trail was plowed south from one field hoping to provide an easier path for bison to start their normal spring movement to the Delta River.
The 90,000-acre Delta Junction Bison Range is located about 12 miles southeast of Delta Junction. The Alaska Legislature established it in 1979 to perpetuate free-ranging bison by providing winter range and to contribute to reducing damage to agriculture.
Motorists traveling on the Alaska Highway and Sawmill Creek Road east of Delta Junction are urged to slow down and drive cautiously. According to Cooper, bison are especially active at night and can be difficult to see on the road in the dark. The plow work done this winter was “an effort to alleviate conflict between bison and farms, as well as give the bison travel corridors away from the Alaska Highway.