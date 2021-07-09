The Federal Subsistence Board will hold an executive session today. The purpose of the meeting is to engage in attorney-client communications regarding salmon fisheries on federal public waters within the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. The meeting will be closed to the public. A summary of the executive session will be made available to the Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils, and upon request, the public.
