A bull caribou goes into high alert when he spots Charlie making a stalk.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Subsistence Board closed the fall caribou hunting in Unit 13, citing a “dramatic decline in the Nelchina caribou herd population,” the board announced Wednesday.

The closure runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. According to the notice, the closure follows a similar decision made by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and was based on recommendations by Bureau of Land Management and the Ahtna Intertribal Resources Commission.

