The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Subsistence Board closed the fall caribou hunting in Unit 13, citing a “dramatic decline in the Nelchina caribou herd population,” the board announced Wednesday.
The closure runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. According to the notice, the closure follows a similar decision made by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and was based on recommendations by Bureau of Land Management and the Ahtna Intertribal Resources Commission.
State and federal biologists noted the most recent surveys show the population had dropped in half to 17,433 animals between fall 2021 and fall 2022. Biologists attribute the population drop due to harsh winters in 2021 and 2022, lower calf survival rates and a larger bull-to-cow population ratio.
“It is prudent that Federal lands be closed in unison to protect the viability of the herd,” the subsistence board stated. Such a closure, it states, “is needed for conservation of the Nelchina Caribou Herd and to provide for the continuation of subsistence uses of the caribou resource in the long-term.”
