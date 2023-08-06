Dall sheep

Sheep season in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve will be closed for the fall 2023 season.

The Federal Subsistence Board received an Emergency Special Action request from the National Park Service (NPS). The NPS requested the sheep season in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve (YUCH) be closed for the fall 2023 season.

The request was approved. Sheep season within YUCH Units 20E and 25C is closed from Aug. 10 until Sept. 20 to all users.