The Federal Subsistence Board received an Emergency Special Action request from the National Park Service (NPS). The NPS requested the sheep season in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve (YUCH) be closed for the fall 2023 season.
The request was approved. Sheep season within YUCH Units 20E and 25C is closed from Aug. 10 until Sept. 20 to all users.
A dramatic decline in sheep numbers was named as the reason for the closure.
The July 2023 count showed a 67% decrease in sheep since the last survey in 2018, and a 77% decrease from the long-term average. The minimum count survey observed two legal rams across all surveyed areas.
Unit 25B, located at the Ogilvie Mountains, is not included in the closure request.
Sheep abundance in the Ogilvie Mountains survey area has declined by only 28% since the 2018 survey. NPS managed lands in 25B will remain open and provide subsistence opportunities while also allowing for state harvest.
