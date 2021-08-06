The Fall Fortymile Caribou Registration Hunt opens Aug. 10. Caribou are present in all hunt zones but are currently concentrated in the western portion of the range, according to Division of Wildlife Conservation Regional Supervisor Darren Bruning.
Bruning said most of the animals are between Birch Creek and the Upper Salcha River. This is further west than they were at this time last year; in 2020, the majority of the herd was east of Birch Creek by now.
Hunters may need to travel farther west than they did last year to find the bulk of the herd, but Bruning said to expect to find “numerous caribou in the hunt area.” As the season progresses, Bruning predicts that the animals will travel east, toward the Canadian border. Should they do so, the caribou will be in a roadless area and more difficult for hunters to access.
The fact that the herd is not at the same place as last year is not at all unusual, as caribou migration is extremely unpredictable, Bruning explained.
“There truly is no rhyme or reason to when, why or how fast caribou move,” he said.
The Fortymile caribou herd’s range is between the White Mountains in the west to Yukon Territory, near Dawson City, in the east. Unlike birds, however, caribou do not migrate predictably between the eastern and western ends of their range. Although the specific migration pattern varies each year, the herd typically moves east in the fall.
The animals often calve in the Tanana highlands below the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. For the rest of the year, the majority of the herd spends most of its time in Alaska, but the animals sometimes “make short forays across the border,” Bruning said.
The Fortymile caribou herd was estimated at roughly 80,000 during the last count in 2017. The herd size has likely decreased since then, according to Bruning. The decline is a result of both natural causes (the herd naturally thins out when too many animals are competing for resources) and raised quotas over the past few years.
This year, the quota is 4,500 caribou, which is 500 animals fewer than 2020. The season ends either Sept. 30 or once the quota is met. Resident hunters may take one animal of either sex, while nonresident hunters are limited to male caribou.
In order to avoid a similar situation to last year — when many hunters drove ATVs in a non-motorized area and left deep ruts and muddy bogs on Pinnell Trail and surrounding tundra — Bruning urged hunters to be mindful of fellow hunters and their surroundings.
“We’re all stewards of the land and wildlife,” he said.
RC860 permits can be purchased online through the ADF&G store at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline at -907-267-2310.
