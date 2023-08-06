Fortymile caribou season is set to open for four days in Zones 1 and 4.
During the allotted time, caribou are accessible in portions of Zone 1 and 4. The harvest is expected to meet the quota of 360 bulls for the first four days of the season.
The season is open in those zones from Aug. 10 until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 13. Zones 2 and 3 will still be scheduled to stay open for state hunting season.
RC860 permits are available online or in-person at the following locations: Tok, Delta Junction, Eagle, Fairbanks, Central, Douglas, Anchorage and Palmer.
For updates about hunting quota and bag limit contact the Fortymile Caribou Herd Hotline at 907-267-2310. The number also provides updates on zone closures.
For federal subsistence regulations call 1-800-478-1456.
Hunters must report their kill within three days. Reporting can be done online, by phone or in-person at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) office located in Tok.
Hunters who report by phone must mail their permit reports or drop them off at the Tok ADF&G office.
Unsuccessful hunters must return their reports to the Tok office or report online by Oct. 15. Permit holders who fail to report will not be eligible for any permits during the next regulatory year, and may be cited.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
