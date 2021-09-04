The state fall Fortymile caribou hunt continues into its third week. The major change this week was the temporary closure of Zones 1 and 4 — in the western portion of the herd’s range — at midnight on Aug. 31. Zones 2 and 3 remain open, and Zones 1 and 4 will reopen at midnight on Sept. 16.
As of Aug. 31, 1,688 animals have been taken in Zone 1, 78 in Zone 4, 92 in Zone 2 and 82 in Zone 3, according to the Fortymile caribou herd hotline. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed Zones 1 and 4 by emergency order on Wednesday so as not to interfere with moose hunting in the area. Moose hunting season ends Sept. 15, so both zones will reopen Sept. 16.
According to Tok area biologist Jeff Gross, both hunters and the department have been “really pleased with the level of harvest so far.” He explained that it is hard to put this year and the 2020 harvest into context because the quota is several times larger than it has been in the past.
“It’s new territory,” he said, which makes it difficult to compare.
The majority of animals have been taken in Zones 1 and 4 not only because this is where animals are, but also because these Zones are the most easily accessible from roadways. While the closures of Zones 1 and 4 are a loss of opportunity for hunters, there are few animals near the Steese right now anyway, Gross said.
As they have been since the season began on Aug. 10, the animals remain concentrated in the central portion of the herd’s range, with limited numbers of caribou in the eastern and western reaches. The majority of the herd is currently in a roadless area, making it difficult for hunters to access the animals without airplanes. The only opportunity would be by the Taylor Highway, which does not currently have many animals, but may by the end of September.
The quota this year for RC860 is 4,500 caribou. So far, a total of 1,940 have been taken, meaning that over half (2,560 caribou) remain to be harvested. The quota is broken down into 2,500 caribou for Zones 1 and 4, 300 in Zone 2 and 1,700 in Zone 3. The bag limit is one caribou of either sex for resident hunters, and one bull for nonresidents. The season ends on September 30 or once the quota is achieved.
Hunters are required to report their hunts, even if they were unsuccessful. Successful hunts must be reported within three days.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline at 907-267-2310.