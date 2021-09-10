After the temporary closure of Zones 1 and 4 last week, Fortymile caribou herd hunters are slowly but steadily chipping away at the quotas for Zones 2 and 3. A month since the RC860 hunt began, over half the quota remains.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2,016 caribou — less than 50% of the 4,500 animal quota -- have been taken. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game temporarily closed Zones 1 and 4 to avoid interfering with the ongoing moose hunting season. Both Zones will reopen at midnight on Sept. 16, once moose season closes.
Unfortunately for hunters, these zones (in the western portion of the herd’s range) are where the vast majority of animals have been taken. As of earlier this week, 1,795 caribou were harvested in Zones 1 and 4 combined, 111 in Zone 2 and 110 in Zone 3.
The Zones 1 and 4 quota is 2,500 animals, 300 for Zone 2 and 1,700 for Zone 3. Animals are available in Zone 2; however, this is a roadless area, making it difficult for most hunters to access the caribou. In Zone 3, which is in far eastern Alaska, near the Canadian border, animals may be accessible from the Taylor Highway. However, the animals have not currently that far east, at least not yet. Since nearly half of the quota remains in Zones 1 and 4, there will be ample opportunities for hunters in these areas once moose hunting concludes as well.
The herd has not moved much since the season began on Aug. 10. The caribou are still congregated in the central portion of their range, and are not moving much into either the far eastern or western reaches.
Tok area biologist Jeff Gross explained that the success rate is roughly the same as last year, but the season is moving slower than last year because the bag limit was reduced from two animals to one. Resident hunters can take one caribou of either sex, while nonresidents are limited to one bull.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline, which is updated regularly, at 907-267-2310.