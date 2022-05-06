As migrating birds flock to Fairbanks, birders are flocking to popular spots around Fairbanks for the second annual Fairbanks Birding Challenge. The month-long birding scavenger hunt began on Sunday and runs through the end of May.
Organized by the Alaska Songbird Institute, the Fairbanks Birding Challenge is open to a range of audiences, from novice spotters to seasoned birders, and has different levels based on experience and expertise. “Migration is such an exciting time in Fairbanks,” Tricia Blake, executive director of the Alaska Songbird Institute, said. Popular spots such as Creamer’s Field are “packed with birds and people,” Blake said.
ASI started the challenge because they were “primarily looking for ways to get people out enjoying birds.” The idea was inspired by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Trails Challenge, she explained. “We wanted to help celebrate migration and to help people learn more about birds and where to find them,” explained Blake.
In its first year, the challenge “was really, really popular,” Blake said. “People loved it.” And, she added, “Since it went so well, we decided to do it again.” Last year, 84 teams participated in the challenge and 50 have signed up so far this year, although Blake expects that more will register throughout the month.
When ASI started the challenge last year, gathering in large groups was still not recommended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since this is no longer the case, ASI decided to create more in-person birding opportunities and events. “We wanted to add in building community around birds,” said Blake.
In the second year of the challenge, organizers are emphasizing group birding and education. “This year we are focused on creating opportunities for people to learn and bird together with our community,” reads the challenge description. For example, those registered will receive weekly emails with different activities, such as guided bird walks with the Arctic Audubon Society and the Alaska Songbird Institute’s Wednesday Birding Hours. Each Wednesday, participants have the chance to watch birds at a designated spot in Fairbanks alongside ASI staff and volunteers.
Participants can choose to participate in the Family, Introductory or Expert levels. The Family level includes 10 species that people are likely to spot around town. The Introductory category is comprised of 20 “fairly common and recognizable” species of birds, according to the challenge description, but is a bit more challenging than the family level.
The Expert level, which involves a checklist of 30 different types of birds, is geared toward experienced birdwatchers. “This will take some time and sleuthing, but all the species on this list are regular visitors to the Fairbanks area,” according to the challenge page.
Avid birders who are looking for an extra challenge can complete all three levels.
The goal is to find as many birds as possible on one’s selected list, and ideally complete the list. As you find birds, make sure to note the date and location where each was spotted. Once all birds have been found, return the bottom portion of the form by mail, email or in person.
Blake recommends that participants start looking for birds as soon as possible, since some species — particularly waterfowl — will be continuing their migration shortly.
Everyone who completes the challenge is eligible to receive prizes during a drawing during a picnic on June 4. Those who post in the Birding Challenge Facebook page earn an additional entry in the drawing.
The registration fee to enter the contest is $15 for an individual or $25 for a team or family. The proceeds support the Alaska Songbird Institute’s Creamer’s Field Migration Station.
To learn more about the Fairbanks Birding Challenge or to register for the scavenger hunt, follow this link: aksongbird.org/birding-challenge.