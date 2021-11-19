The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly recently approved funding for two trail improvement projects.
The Isberg Recreation Area Trail Project
The FNSB Assembly appropriated $226,953 in funding for reconstructing a multi-use trail in the Isberg Recreation Area. The funding includes $204,258 from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program and a local match of $22,695 from the general fund.
The recently appropriated funds will allow the borough to continue work on the Isberg Recreation Area Trail Project. The project will improve an east to west multi-use trail within the recreation area, which is important for connecting trails in the FNSB network. The trail, according to the funding request, is located in “a very wet, muddy area.” Improvements will include repairing and hardening surface tread as well as erosion control and installing additional drainage features.
Chena Lake Recreation Area Project
The FNSB Assembly appropriated $74,987 in federal pass-through grant funding and $8,332 in local matching funds for the Chena Lake Recreation Area Project.
The project will reroute several trails along the River Park Trail System. The funding request from Parks and Recreation explains that the Chena River has eaten away the riverbank, causing sections of a few trails to erode into the river. The trails are now inaccessible for maintenance and grooming equipment and soon will not be usable for recreational trail users either. The funding will be used to construct new trails around the erosion.