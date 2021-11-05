The Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet and hold elections next week. The committee meeting will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual attendance starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Ten seats are up for election during the upcoming meeting. Nominations will be collected at the beginning of the meeting, followed by an introduction of nominees. Other items on the agenda include staff reports and updates, a discussion of recommendations from the Oct. 28 fisheries subcommittee meeting. Elections will be held toward the end of the meeting, followed by any other business as needed.
Composed of local residents, advisory councils meet to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and ultimately make recommendations for the Alaska Board of Fisheries and the Alaska Board of Game, according to the state of Alaska.
The committees develop regulatory proposals, evaluate proposals and make recommendations to boards, provide a local forum to discuss wish and wildlife conservation and use, advise the regional council about resources and consult with individuals, organizations and agencies, per the State of Alaska website.
The Fairbanks Advisory Council will take place in person at the Pioneer Park Exhibit Hall at 2300 Airport Way, but virtual participation is encouraged.